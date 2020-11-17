 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $381,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa city in October. The home is at 2063 Russell St. in east Napa.

$381,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa city in October. The home is at 2063 Russell St. in east Napa.

Napa's cheapest home

Check out the cheapest home sold in Napa County in October. It's located at 2063 Russell St. in east Napa. The home sold for $381,000.

 Vintage Sotheby's International Realty

$381,000: City of Napa's least expensive home sold in October. The home is at 2063 Russell St. in east Napa. 

Source: Vintage Sotheby's International Realty

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

