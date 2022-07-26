NapaStat | $385,000: Napa city's least expensive home sold in June. It's located at 1546 Yajome St.

$385,000
Napa city's least expensive home sold in June. It's located at 1546 Yajome St. The home was originally listed for $349,000.
Source: Jeff Sickler, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Photos: Check out Napa city's most expensive home sold in June.
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.