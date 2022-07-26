 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $385,000: Napa city's least expensive home sold in June. It's located at 1546 Yajome St.

1546 Yajome St.

What was Napa city's LEAST expensive home sold in June? This $385,000 home at 1546 Yajome St. 

$385,000

Napa city's least expensive home sold in June. It's located at 1546 Yajome St. The home was originally listed for $349,000.

Source: Jeff Sickler, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley 

 

