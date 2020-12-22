NapaStat | $390,000: That's Napa County's least expensive home sold in November. The home is at 1029 Eastridge Dr. in the Berryessa Highlands.

$390,000: Napa County’s least expensive home sold in November. The home is at 1029 Eastridge Dr. in the Berryessa Highlands.
Source: Amber Payne, Corcoran Global Living
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
Register readers are sharing their recommendations for holiday light displays worth checking out in Napa Valley.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.