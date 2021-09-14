 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $4.1 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in August. It’s located at 33 Oak Rock Lane, off Buhman Ave.
NapaStat | $4.1 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa city in August. It's located at 33 Oak Rock Lane, off Buhman Ave.

33 Oak Rock Lane

Take a look at the most expensive home sold in Napa city in August. Sold for $4.1 million, it's located at 33 Oak Rock Lane, off Buhman Ave.

 Photo credit: Daniel Wilson, Photovino

$4.1 million: most expensive home sold in Napa city in August. It’s located at 33 Oak Rock Lane, off Buhman Ave.

Source: Yvonne Rich, Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates

Organizers hope to open a new charter middle school in Napa: Mayacamas Charter Middle School. It could occupy the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School property in downtown Napa.

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Source: Yvonne Rich with Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates

