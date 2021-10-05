NapaStat | $4.62: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. In Texas the average is just $2.81 per gallon.

$4.62
Current average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. In Texas the average is just $2.81 per gallon.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
