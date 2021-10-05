 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $4.62: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. In Texas the average is just $2.81 per gallon.
$4.62

Current average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. In Texas the average is just $2.81 per gallon. 

Source: AAA

