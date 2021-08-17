NapaStat | $4.63: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $3.33 per gallon.

$4.63
Average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $3.33 per gallon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Yountville's North Block restaurant is among 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.
A perfect storm of ride-share services, a global pandemic, wildfire risk and shifts in clientele have resulted in rising prices and limited av…
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
Napa students get brand new school: Camille Creek Community School program to move in early September
Napa's most at-risks students are about to get a whole new high school campus. Check out the new Camille Creek Community School campus.
A trail is being created up Mount Veeder to help people enjoy that historic visitor draw, Napa Redwoods.
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
Source: AAA