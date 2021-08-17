 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $4.63: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $3.33 per gallon.
$4.63: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $3.33 per gallon.

$4.63

Average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One year ago the average was $3.33 per gallon. 

Members of Napa's LaRochelle family-- and many friends -- recently built their second backyard roller coaster. It's called Little Thunder Mountain (after the Disneyland original) and includes 900 feet of track, water features and plenty of drops and dips. Take a look here.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Source: AAA

Pumping gas
Pumping gas

Pumping gas. 

