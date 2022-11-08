 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $4.85 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in October.

1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa

This farmhouse, located at 1066 Mount George Ave. in Napa, was the most expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The price? $4.85 million. 

 Jake Bowman photo

$4.85 million

Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located 1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa.

Source: Brian Gross/Gary Rose, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

