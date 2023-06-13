$4.85 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in May. The estate is located at 1481 Partrick Road, Napa.
Source: Ryan Nemeyer/Josh Diaz, The Nemeyer Diaz Team
Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
The most expensive home sold in Napa County in May.
Napa County's most expensive home sold in May
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.