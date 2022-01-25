 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $4.87: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. In Texas the average is just $2.98 per gallon.

$4.87

Current average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. In Texas the average is just $2.98 per gallon. 

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Another brutal week for drivers. "There is a huge increase in demand. The supply has not caught up," said Lynda Lambert,  spokesperson for AAA East Central.The national average still near $3.50 a gallon. California setting a record, with many stations north of $5 a gallon. "It looks like as long as crude oil prices stay above $80 a barrel we will still be dealing with higher gas prices," said Lambert.Crude oil prices, supply chain slowdowns and high demand are keeping a stranglehold on the pockets of American drivers."The president is all over this," said Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm.Granholm admitting the administration's tools are failing so far: "He's gone after OPEC and asked them to increase. They said they will not be doing that," said Granholm.But as a holiday travel rush approaches, there's little sign of the pressure waning. AAA recommends Americans do what they can to burn less gas: keep your tires properly inflated, take out any unnecessary weight you're hauling around, avoid accelerating too quickly, commute around rush hour if you can, and use cruise control on the highway. "This is the first time in my eight years that I've seen it to this extent," said Dave Hardy, a Cleveland business executiveThe prices hitting business where it hurts. Like at this Cleveland package delivery company. "There's a trickle-down effect. There's certainly a domino effect to what's going on in our industry, and the customer ends up suffering a little bit," said Hardy.Another casualty of upheaval, driven by a once-in-a-century pandemic that upended our economic blueprint.

Source: AAA

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How George Floyd's Murder Changed the Boardroom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News