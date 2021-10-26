 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $400,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa city in September. The "fixer upper" is located near Lincoln Avenue at 2532 Sonoma St.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $400,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa city in September. The "fixer upper" is located near Lincoln Avenue at 2532 Sonoma St.

{{featured_button_text}}
2532 Sonoma St.

$400,000: The least expensive home sold in Napa city in September. The "fixer upper" is located near Lincoln Avenue at 2532 Sonoma St.

Source: John Bruce, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

 Submitted image

$400,000

The least expensive home sold in Napa city in September. The "fixer upper" is located near Lincoln Avenue at 2532 Sonoma St.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Halloween, By Staying In. It's that ghosts and goblins time of year again. With the lingering uncertainty of how the pandemic will unfold this fall, . you may be thinking you want to stay in for Halloween. Here are seven ways to monster-mash it up without leaving your home. 1, Have a spooky movie marathon. Halloween is the perfect occasion to watch your favorite horror movies back to back. . 2, Throw a jack-o-lantern party. Carving pumpkins is a great way to bring family and friends together on this spooky night. 3, Make some fall-themed crafts. Have fun and get creative by combining your Halloween and Thanksgiving crafts. 4, Shake up some Halloween cocktails. An adult Halloween-themed beverage can be the perfect solution for staying in. 5, Get creative with Halloween face-painting. Kids love face-painting and you can incorporate your creativity with your costume. 6, Wear a costume anyway. Just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't celebrate the night. 7, Order takeout. Supporting your favorite local restaurant and delivery person is a perfect way to spend the night.

Source: John Bruce, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News