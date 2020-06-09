You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | $412,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in May. The home is located at 2209 Redwood Road.

2209 Redwood Road

This home, located at 2209 Redwood Road (near Redwood Plaza), was the least expensive home sold in Napa in May. It sold for $412,000. Source: Kris Chun Real Estate.

 Kris Chun Real Estate photo

