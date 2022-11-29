 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $422,500: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in October

112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands

This Lake Berryessa home was the least expensive home sold in Napa County in October. It was listed for $499,000 and sold for $422,500. It is located at 112 Parkview Lane. 

Source: Margaret Schloezer, Vintage Sotheby's International Realty

 Aberration Studio photo

$422,500: 

Price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The home is located at 112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands. It was originally listed for $499,000.

Source: Margaret Schloezer, Vintage Sotheby's International Realty

Interior Designer and Real Estate Agent Anna West gave tips for selling your house over the holidays. Click here for more information about Anna.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News