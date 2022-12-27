 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $430,000: That's the price of Napa County’s LEAST expensive home sold in November.

93 Chelsea Ave. in Napa

$430,000: That's the price of Napa County’s LEAST expensive home sold in November. The home is located at 93 Chelsea Ave. in Napa.

 

 Submitted photo

$430,000

Price of Napa County’s least expensive home sold in November. The home is located at 93 Chelsea Ave.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Source: Brad Simpkins, RE/MAX Gold

This is the best time to leave a New Year’s Eve party. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Chinet. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News