NapaStat | $430,000: That's the price of Napa County’s LEAST expensive home sold in November.

$430,000
Price of Napa County’s least expensive home sold in November. The home is located at 93 Chelsea Ave.
Source: Brad Simpkins, RE/MAX Gold
Price of Napa County’s least expensive home sold in November. The home is located at 93 Chelsea Ave.
Source: Brad Simpkins, RE/MAX Gold
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Napa’s Foodshed Take Away has turned longtime customers into new owners.
Here's a look at the priciest cities in the U.S. to call home.
Napa retailers make it easy to shop downtown this holiday season, block by block.
A Napa 10 Questions: Meet Samantha Jovel, the baker behind Sammycakes.
$34 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in November. The home (and winery) is located at 840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena.
The largest lottery prize of all time was drawn Nov. 7, 2022. Here's a look at some of the other largest jackpots in U.S. history.
Napan Zach Smith, who works from home, continues his search for second, or third, spaces.
A Napa Valley 10 Questions: Meet Cristian G. Maldonado, known for both his catering ... and a treat called buñuelos.
A four-day workweek at five-day pay may sound exotic. But some companies are adopting it, effectively making every Friday a paid holiday.
Of more than 700 American billionaires, the median age is 68. But there are young billionaires, too, with some having net worths ranging from $2.5 billion to $17.2 billion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.