NapaStat | $432,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa county in December. The house is located at 121 Creekside Circle in American Canyon.

$432,000
Price of the least expensive home sold in Napa county in December. The house is located at 121 Creekside Circle in American Canyon.
Watch now: Watch: Scary video of surfer saving woman from drowning in Hawaii goes viral
Photos: Check out pictures of Napa County's least expensive home sold in December.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Source: Lidia Gasdaska, Vintage Sotheby's International Realty