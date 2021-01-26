 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $432,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa county in December. The house is located at 121 Creekside Circle in American Canyon.

Napa County's least expensive home sold in December 2020

Check out Napa County's least expensive home sold in December. Located at 121 Creekside Circle in American Canyon; it sold for $432,000. 

Source: Lidia Gasdaska, Vintage Sotheby's International Realty

 Frank Shiner photos

$432,000

Price of the least expensive home sold in Napa county in December. The house is located at 121 Creekside Circle in American Canyon.

Photos: Check out pictures of Napa County's least expensive home sold in December.

