 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NapaStat | $436 million: That's the total amount of Napa County hotel revenue in 2021. In 2020 hotel revenue was $184 million.

The Archer Napa Hotel

Guests visit the rooftop bar, Sky & Vine, at the Archer Napa Hotel.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

$436 million

Napa County hotel revenue in 2021. In 2020 hotel revenue was $184 million.

The Register provides a glance at the eight artworks making up downtown Napa's annual open-air gallery.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Source: STR

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News