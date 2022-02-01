NapaStat | $436 million: That's the total amount of Napa County hotel revenue in 2021. In 2020 hotel revenue was $184 million.

$436 million
Napa County hotel revenue in 2021. In 2020 hotel revenue was $184 million.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
Speed limits on 12 city of Napa street segments are set to be decreased five miles per hour from current limits following Napa City Council ac…
A Yountville hotel complex has set a new record in Napa County.
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
Napa County fears proposed California wildfire safety rules might thwart some fire victims from rebuilding homes and some wineries from making…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
Source: STR