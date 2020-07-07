You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | 448: That’s the number of COVID-19 cases in Napa County, as of Tuesday, July 7

Covid-19

 Dreamstime

448: Number of COVID-19 cases in Napa County as of Tuesday, July 7. As of June 8, there were 153 cases.

Source: County of Napa

