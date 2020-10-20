 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $450,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa County in September. The home is located at 1401 Sierra Dr.

NapaStat | $450,000: That's the least expensive home sold in Napa County in September. The home is located at 1401 Sierra Dr.

1401 Sierra

Check out this $450,000 house, the least expensive home sold in Napa in September. It's located at 1401 Sierra Dr. Source: Kelli Marchbanks, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

 Gene Ivester, Studio on Main

$450,000: The least expensive home sold in Napa in September. The home is located at 1401 Sierra Dr.

Source: Kelli Marchbanks, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

