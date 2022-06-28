 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $450,000: That's the price of Napa County's least expensive home sold in May.

417 Cross St. Napa

417 Cross St. in Napa was the least expensive home sold in the county in May. It sold for $450,000. 

$450,000

Napa County's least expensive home sold in May. It's located at 417 Cross St. near downtown. The home was originally listed for $499,000.

