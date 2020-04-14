NapaStat | $455,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in March. The home is located at 1236 Yajome St.

You are the owner of this article.
The least expensive home sold in the city of Napa in March is located at 1236 Yajome St. The house sold for $455,000.

Source: Deanna Antovich/Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

