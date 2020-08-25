 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $455,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in July. The home is located at 3564 Jefferson St., Napa.

NapaStat | $455,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in July. The home is located at 3564 Jefferson St., Napa.

3564 Jefferson St., Napa

3564 Jefferson St., Napa was the least expensive home sold in Napa in July. It sold for $455,000. 

 Ana Moreno photo

$455,000: Price of the least-expensive home sold in Napa in July. The home is located at 3564 Jefferson St., Napa.

Source: Ana Moreno, Golden State Realty

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

