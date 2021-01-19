 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $470,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 2236 Eva St. in south Napa.

NapaStat | $470,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located at 2236 Eva St. in south Napa.

{{featured_button_text}}
2236 Eva St.

This Napa home, located at 2236 Eva St. in south Napa, was the least expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $470,000. Source: Carolyn Roberts, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

 Submitted image

$470,000

Price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in December. The house is located 2236 Eva St. in south Napa.

Watch now: Watch: Scary video of surfer saving woman from drowning in Hawaii goes viral

Photos: Check out pictures of Napa city's least expensive home sold in December.   

Photos: Check out pictures of 1040 Borrette Lane, Napa city's most expensive home sold in December. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

  • Updated

Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…

Source: Carolyn Roberts, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the largest tax burden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News