NapaStat | 49%: That was Napa County hotel occupancy in March. In January, occupancy was just 21%.
NapaStat | 49%: That was Napa County hotel occupancy in March. In January, occupancy was just 21%.

Embassy Suites, Napa

Embassy Suites, Napa 

49%

Napa County hotel occupancy in March. In January, occupancy was just 21%. 

Work at Napa's Cambria hotel has been stopped for some time, but contractors expect to restart in May. Here's a look at how it appears now.

Source: STR

