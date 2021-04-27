NapaStat | 49%: That was Napa County hotel occupancy in March. In January, occupancy was just 21%.

49%
Napa County hotel occupancy in March. In January, occupancy was just 21%.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Temporary dining and recreation uses are proposed for the former Copia south garden space, to be known as Oxbow Yard.
City Manager Steve Potter plans to hire Molly Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of Napa County government.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
The hospital said it is compensating for revenue reductions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State
None of the vaccinated persons who tested positive fell ill or displayed COVID-19 symptoms, something Napa County officials say underscores th…
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute o…
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
Unlike some other recent Victorian sales, this home's four rental units may be retained.
The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him…
The suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart killed her while trying rape her in his dorm room and his fa…
Photos: Take a tour of Hotella Nutella Napa Valley
Hotella Nutella bedroom suite
Hotella Nutella "bellhops."
Just some of the Nutella at Napa's Hotella Nutella.
Every bedroom featured its own Nutella snack station.
Hotella Nutella photo pillows
A movie viewing room
Hotella Nutella also included Nutella themed pool decor.
Nutella artwork on display at Napa's Hotella Nutella.
Nutella themed artwork
Hotella Nutella
Keys to the "rooms" at Hotella Nutella.
A larger than life, inflatable jar of Nutella
Hotella Nutella also included Nutella themed pool towels and toys.
A Nutella poster on display in the kitchen of the temporary "Hotella Nutella"
A red carpet welcomed guests to "Hotella Nutella"
Hotella Nutella featured specially-embroidered towels and other bathroom supplies.
Hotella Nutella featured specially-embroidered towels and other bathroom supplies.
Even the toilet paper at Hotella Nutella had a Nutella logo on it.
Source: STR