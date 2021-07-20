 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $495,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The "uninhabitable" house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue.
NapaStat | $495,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The "uninhabitable" house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue.

This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.

This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000. That's $96,000 over the original asking price of $399,000. It was the least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue.

$495,000:

Least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue. It sold for $96,000 over the asking price.

Source: Michelle DiChristopher, Lyon RE Folsom

This Napa kitten is lucky to be alive. She was discovered hiding inside the engine compartment of a car that had just driven about 30 miles from Vacaville to Napa. A woman passing by helped rescue the kitten and ended up taking her home. Her name is Lemon.

Source: Michelle DiChristopher, Lyon RE Folsom

