NapaStat | $495,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The "uninhabitable" house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue.

$495,000:
Least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue. It sold for $96,000 over the asking price.
Source: Michelle DiChristopher, Lyon RE Folsom
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Photos: This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000. That's $96,000 over the original asking price of $399,000. It was the least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Source: Michelle DiChristopher, Lyon RE Folsom