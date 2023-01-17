NapaStat | $5.2 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in December.

$5.2 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in December. The home is located at 9 Palisades Place in Calistoga and can be rented by
Four Seasons Napa Valley guests. Source: Joshua Dempsey, Vanguard Properties
Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in Dec. The price? $5.2 million.
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Check out Napa County’s most expensive home sold on MLS in December. The home is located at 9 Palisades Place in Calistoga. It sold for $5.2 million and could be rented by Four Seasons Napa Valley guests.
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
Ned Bonzi photography
