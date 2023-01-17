 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $5.2 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in December.

9 Palisades Place in Calistoga

Check out Napa County’s most expensive home sold on MLS in December. The home is located at 9 Palisades Place in Calistoga. It sold for $5.2 million and could be rented by Four Seasons Napa Valley guests.

 Ned Bonzi photography

$5.2 million

Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in December. The home is located at 9 Palisades Place in Calistoga and can be rented by Four Seasons Napa Valley guests. 

Source: Joshua Dempsey, Vanguard Properties

