 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $5.5 million: Napa County's most expensive home sold in August. The estate is located near Lake Berryessa.

230 Long Ranch Road

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. Located at 230 Long Ranch Road, it sold for $5.5 million. Long Ranch Road is reached via Sage Canyon Road at Lake Berryessa. The house featured 6,000 square feet with two bedrooms. It was built in 2007.

 Submitted photo

$5.5 million

Napa County's most expensive home sold in August. The estate is located at 230 Long Ranch Road (via Highway 128 at Lake Berryessa). It was originally listed for $5.25 million. 

Source: Chuck Sawday & Amy Sawday Kramer

 

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Napa’s Naysayer Coffee Roasters delights the senses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News