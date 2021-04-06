 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $5.5 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home property sold in Napa County in March. The home (on 5 acres) is located at 2126 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Source: Cheryl K. Stanley, Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country - Broadway Brokerage

$5.5 million

The most expensive home property sold in Napa County in March. The home, on 5 acres, is located at 2126 Madrona Ave., St. Helena.

Source: Cheryl K. Stanley, Sotheby's International Realty - Wine Country - Broadway Brokerage

