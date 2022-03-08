 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $5.75 million: That's the price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in February. The estate is located in Angwin.

The most expensive home sold in Napa County in February

$5.75 million: That's the price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in February. The estate is located at 1527 Las Posadas Road in Angwin.

Source: Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

$5.75 million

