NapaStat | $5 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1750 Dean York Lane, St. Helena.

NapaStat | $5 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1750 Dean York Lane, St. Helena.

1750 Dean York Lane, St. Helena

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in January. Located at 1750 Dean York Lane, St. Helena, it sold for a cool $5 million. Source: Heidi Rickerd-Rizzo, Jen Long, Corcoran Global Living

 Nicholas Miller photo

$5 million

The most expensive home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1750 Dean York Lane, St. Helena.

Source: Heidi Rickerd-Rizzo & Jen Long, Corcoran Global Living

