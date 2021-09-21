 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $500,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in August. The "fixer upper" is located in south Napa at 2323 Bohen St.
NapaStat | $500,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa city in August. The "fixer upper" is located in south Napa at 2323 Bohen St.

2323 Bohen St.

Take a look inside the least expensive home sold in the city of Napa in August. Located in south Napa at 2323 Bohen St., it includes three bedrooms and two baths and was described as a fixer upper. The house was listed at $510,000 but sold for $500,000.

$500,000: least expensive home sold in Napa city in August. The "fixer upper" is located in south Napa at 2323 Bohen St.

Source: Jonna Lewis with Corcoran Global Living

A Napa house that was once described as uninhabitable has undergone a complete makeover and is about to be "flipped" to a new owner. Take a look at the outside and the neighborhood.

Source: Jonna Lewis with Corcoran Global Living

