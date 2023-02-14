Price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 23 Lena Drive in American Canyon.
Source: AJ Hearn, Realty One Group Fox
Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in January
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.