NapaStat | $522: That's the average Napa County hotel room rate for September. In August it was $462.

A Napa Valley hotel room

A Napa Valley hotel room 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

$522

Average Napa County hotel room rate for September. In August it was $462 a night.

Go inside Napa's new Cambria Hotel Napa Valley. This 90-room hotel is located at 320 Soscol Ave. It is managed by Azul Hospitality.

The newly renovated and redecorated McClelland House luxury inn is located at 569 Randolph St. in downtown Napa. In 2019, longtime owner Celeste Carducci-Ahnfeldt sold the downtown mansion, previously known as the McClelland-Priest Bed and Breakfast inn. Today rates range from $499 to $989 a night.

 

Source: STR

