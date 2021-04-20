 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $548,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in March. The home is located at 2371 Beach St.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $548,000: That’s the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in March. The home is located at 2371 Beach St.

{{featured_button_text}}
2371 Beach St.

This fixer upper was Napa's least expensive home sold in March. The home, located at 2371 Beach St., sold for $548,000 in "as is" condition, said realtor Randy Gularte of Heritage Sotheby's International Realty. 

 

 Shawn-Paul Luchin Photography

$548,000:

The least expensive home sold in Napa in March. The home is located at 2371 Beach St.

Source: Randy Gularte, Heritage Sotheby's International Realty.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Memento Mori Tattoo recently opened the Old Adobe Plaza on Soscol Avenue in Napa. It’s owned by artist Henry Dever IV, and features the work of artists Daniel Roodzant, Blair Giambastiani and Perry Lawson.

 

 Source: Randy Gularte, Heritage Sotheby's International Realty

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News