 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NapaStat | $573 million: That's the total amount of Napa County hotel revenue in 2022. In 2021 hotel revenue was $436 million.

The Archer Napa Hotel

Guests visit the rooftop bar, Sky & Vine, at the Archer Napa Hotel.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

$573 million

Napa County hotel revenue in 2022. In 2021 hotel revenue was $436 million.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Source: STR

Napa's fifth annual Lighted Art Festival opened with light-projection shows that will be showcased through Jan. 29, and other installations that can be viewed until Feb. 19.

Source: STR

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax season is here. What to know before you file

Tax season is here. What to know before you file

Whether you like to file your tax returns early or wait closer to Tax Day (April 18 this year), there are a few things you need to know about income reporting, new tax credits, and potentially smaller refunds.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing's Final 747 Leaves the Factory Today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News