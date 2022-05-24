 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NapaStat | $6.30: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One month ago the average was $5.88

$6.30

Current average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One month ago the average was $5.88. 

Source: AAA

 

