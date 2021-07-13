 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $6.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in June in Napa County. The property, which is unfinished, is located at 1358 Hillview Lane in north Napa.
NapaStat | $6.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in June in Napa County. The property, which is unfinished, is located at 1358 Hillview Lane in north Napa.

Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane

Check out this (unfinished) home at 1358 Hillview Lane in north Napa. In June it sold for $6.5 million, making it the most expensive home sold in Napa County that month.

Source: Ginger Martin, Sotheby’s International Realty

$6.5 million

price of the most expensive home sold in June in Napa County. The property, which is unfinished, is located at 1358 Hillview Lane in north Napa. 

Source: Ginger Martin, Sotheby’s International Realty

