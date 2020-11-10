 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $6.85 million: That's the most expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The home is located at 1971 Vallejo St. in St. Helena.

1971 Vallejo St.

The most expensive home sold in Napa County in October is located at 1971 Vallejo St. in St. Helena. It sold for $6.85 million. 

 Daniel Wilson Photovino

Source: Latife Hayson, Compass

