NapaStat | $6,950,000: that's the price of Napa County's most expensive home sold in Sept. It's located at 40 Lupine Hill Road in Napa.
NapaStat | $6,950,000: that’s the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in Sept. It’s located at 40 Lupine Hill Road in Napa.

40 Lupine Hill Road

Check out Napa County’s most expensive home sold in Sept. Sold for $6,950,000, it’s located at 40 Lupine Hill Road in Napa. 

 SeaTimber Media, Nic Meerholz

$6,950,000: price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in Sept. It’s located at 40 Lupine Hill Road in Napa.

Source: Giselle Lampe, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Like to thrift shop? After a 17-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop reopened for business this past Tuesday. It's located at 625 Randolph St.

Get your head in the Christmas shopping game early

