 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | $625,000: Three Napa homes, each sold for $625,000, tied for the least expensive home sold in the city in September.

Napa's least expensive home sold in Sept. 2022

Three Napa homes, all of which sold for $625,000, tied for the least expensive home sold in the city in September. One of them is located at 2355 Arthur St. 

Source: Cheri Stanley, Sotheby's International Realty

 Sue Smith Photography

$625,000

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Three Napa homes, each sold for $625,000, tied for the least expensive home sold in the city in September. One of them is located at 2355 Arthur St. 

Source: Cheri Stanley, Sotheby's International Realty

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News