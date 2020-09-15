 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | 63%: That's the percentage of Napa County homes for sale in August priced at $1 million or above.

NapaStat | 63%: That's the percentage of Napa County homes for sale in August priced at $1 million or above.

{{featured_button_text}}
Horrell House outside

Karen Wesson of Napa gave a tour of the historic Horrell House in July. After the 2014 Napa earthquake, Wesson completely renovated the home, which is located at 554 Randolph St. It sold on Aug. 20 for an estimated $3 million. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

63%: Percentage of Napa County homes for sale in August priced at $1 million or above.

Source: Gerrett Snedaker, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate|Wine Country Group

Watch now: how to properly wear and wash your face mask:

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News