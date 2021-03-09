 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $7.4 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in February. The home is located at 1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford.

NapaStat | $7.4 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in February. The home is located at 1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford.

{{featured_button_text}}
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in February. Located at 1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford, it sold for $7.4 million. Source: Jeffrey Earl Warren with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. 

 Aaron Pott photo

$7.4 million: The most expensive home sold in Napa County in February. The home is located at 1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford.

Source: Jeffrey Earl Warren with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

<&rdpStrong>W</&rdpStrong><&rdpStrong>atch now: Baby giraffe is the newest resident at Safari West, near Calistoga.</&rdpStrong>

<&rdpStrong>Photos:</&rdpStrong> <&rdpStrong>Napa County’s most expensive home sold in February</&rdpStrong>

Source: Heidi Rickerd-Rizzo & Jen Long, Corcoran Global Living

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News