$7.4 million: That's the sold price of two estates that tied for the most expensive area home sold in July.

NapaStat | $7.4 million: That's the sold price of two estates that tied for the most expensive area home sold in July.

1206 Wild Horse Valley Road

Check out this $7.4 million estate -- it tied for the most expensive area estate sold in July. This home is located at 1206 Wild Horse Valley Road. Source: Hillary Ryan, Compass Napa.

 Todd Pickering photography

$7.4 million: Sold price of the two different estates that tied for the most expensive area home sold in July. The first parcel (seen here) is located at 1206 Wild Horse Valley Road. The second is located at 3145 Highway 128 in Calistoga.

Source: Hillary Ryan, Compass Napa

Watch now: take a look inside Napa’s historic Horrell House

