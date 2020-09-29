NapaStat | $8.075 million: That's the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The home is located at 5125 Big Ranch Rd.

 Skip to main content
$8.075 million: That's the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The home is located at 5125 Big Ranch Rd.

Most Expensive County: 5125 Big Ranch Rd., Napa $8,075,000

Bart Moore with Compass - Napa Office

 Open Homes Photography

$8.075 million: The most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. The home is located at 5125 Big Ranch Rd.

Source: Bart Moore, Compass Napa

