NapaStat | $8.7 million: That’s the most expensive home property sold in Napa County in July. Located at 1015 & 1021 Big Tree Road in St. Helena the property also included a winery and second home.

Check out Napa County's most expensive home property sold in July. Located at 1015 & 1021 Big Tree Road in St. Helena the property also included a winery and second home. The sale price was $8.7 million. 

 Jody Hanson photo

Source: Matthew Hutchens, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties.

