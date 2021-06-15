 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $8.8 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 199 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $8.8 million: That's the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 199 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.

{{featured_button_text}}
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in May. Located at 199 Zinfandel Lane, it sold for $8.8 million.

Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in May. Located at 199 Zinfandel Lane, it sold for $8.8 million. 

Source: Damian Archbold with COMPASS  

 Photovino

$8.8 million

Most expensive home sold in Napa County in May. The house is located at 199 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.

Developers are moving closer towards starting construction on 53 homes, including 13 extra units, at the Vintage High School farm site in Napa. Here's a look at the site as it is today.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Source: Damian Archbold with COMPASS

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News