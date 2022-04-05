NapaStat | $83+ million: That's how much a new Napa Valley College housing project is expected to cost.

$83+ million
That's how much a new Napa Valley College housing project is expected to cost.
NVC announces a path forward for a housing development that would join about a dozen others at community colleges in California.
A former Napa resident imprisoned for murdering his ex-girlfriend has had his parole recommendation overturned.
Napa County in recent weeks has worked on a new budget, including setting money aside for a purchase of Skyline Wilderness Park and potential …
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict …
Most local homeowners, or would-be homeowners, know it’s a seller’s market out there. Multiple offers, tens of thousands of dollars over the a…
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it a…
Sally Schmitt passed away on March 5, but she left a legacy in the Napa Valley, which she preserved in her memoir, "Six California Kitchens."
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District carried out a homeless encampment cleanup on a small island in the Napa River, l…
Kathleen Scavone explores trails and wildlife to be found at the American Canyon Wetlands.
