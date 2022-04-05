 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

NapaStat | $83+ million: That's how much a new Napa Valley College housing project is expected to cost.

River Trail Village at Napa Valley College

An artist's rendering of the future River Trail Village at Napa Valley College.

 Courtesy of HPI Architecture and Napa Valley College

$83+ million

That's how much a new Napa Valley College housing project is expected to cost. 

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

