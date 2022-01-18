 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

NapaStat | 85.1% of all Napa County residents currently hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-HOSPITALS-STAFFING-GET

A medical worker treats a patient Jan. 4 in the ICU ward at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

 Joseph Prezioso, Getty Images

85.1%:

85.1% of all Napa County residents currently hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. 

Source: Napa County 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What are your chances of getting reinfected with omicron? For now, there's not enough data to know for sure, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top pandemic medical adviser. He spoke at a Covid-19 Response briefing.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shoppers bemoan empty supermarket shelves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News