NapaStat | 85.1% of all Napa County residents currently hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

85.1%:
85.1% of all Napa County residents currently hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
Source: Napa County
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.