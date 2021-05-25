 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | $88,596: That's the median income in Napa County. To compare, the median income from Marin County is $115,246.
editor's pick

NapaStat | $88,596: That's the median income in Napa County. To compare, the median income from Marin County is $115,246.

{{featured_button_text}}
Paycheck

Paycheck

 Dreamstime

$88,596: Napa County's median income. To compare, the median income from Marin County is $115,246.

Source: smartasset.com

Napa County median income

$88,596: Napa County median income. To compare, the median income from Marin County is $115,246.

Thoughts you had all day to think about come up the minute your head hits your pillow and sometimes it can take hours to fall asleep. Making these simple changes to your daily routine may help you fall asleep faster. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Source: smartasset.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News