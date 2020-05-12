You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | $9.5 million: That's the price of the most expensive Napa County home sold in April. The home is located at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road in Calistoga.

This home, located at 4222 Mountain Home Ranch Road in Calistoga, was the highest priced Napa County home sold in April. It sold for $9.5 million. Listing courtesy Robert Pursell, Compass. 

  • John Merkl photo

Source: Robert Pursell, Compass

