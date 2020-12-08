NapaStat | $9.875 million: That’s the price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in November. The home is located at 1330 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.

$9.875 million: the most expensive home sold in Napa County in November. The home is located at 1330 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.
Source: Cyd Greer and Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
WATCH NOW: TAKE A TOUR INSIDE NAPA'S HISTORIC HORRELL HOUSE
PHOTOS: MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NAPA COUNTY IN NOVEMBER
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.