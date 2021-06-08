 Skip to main content
NapaStat | 9,900: That's the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County this April. One year ago, the number was 4,600.
NapaStat | 9,900: That's the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County this April. One year ago, the number was 4,600.

A Napa help wanted sign

A help wanted sign as seen in Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

9,900: number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County this April. One year ago, the number was 4,600. 

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.

Source: EDD

